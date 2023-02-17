Talisay establishments told to have ‘competent security plan’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The president of the Talisay City Chamber of Commerce and Trade and Industry encouraged co-business owners to have a competent security plan to ensure safety in their respective establishments and personnel.

Cyril Velasco, president of Talisay City Chamber of Commerce, Trade and Industry, made this statement on Friday, February 17, following the meeting that the police and the latter’s counterparts conducted on Thursday, February 16, together with the business owners and security officers in Talisay City.

“Not all establishments nag hire og security agency, that is why, we encourage them to have a competent security agency or security plan,” Velasco said.

Velasco said that installation of security cameras inside and outside the establishment remains a good crime deterrence combined with the police’s regular patrolling and ‘bank hopping’.

The presence of functional security cameras inside and outside the establishments would make criminals hesitant in committing the crime while it would also be easy for the police to investigate since security cameras are also used as evidence in crime occurrence.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, for his part, said that they also had a lecture to these individuals on what to do and to avoid when there is a bomb threat, an incident that establishments usually encounter.

