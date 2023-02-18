LOOK: Anne Curtis is a ‘cool mum’ in 38th birthday shoot

Anne Curtis is one hot momma as she served looks and flaunted her toned physique in a photoshoot that she had in celebration of her 38th birthday.

The actress-TV host shared a series of birthday posts that showed her donning several outfits, through her Instagram page on Friday, Feb. 16. In one of the posts, Curtis exuded sun-kissed glow in a black off-shoulder dress from designer brand Alaïa.

“Chapter 38. Can’t wait to live and love through every page of you,” she said in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith)

Curtis then showed off her toned abs in a two-piece swimsuit from luxury brand Gucci and a black flared Balmain pants. In the caption, she thanked her glam team for “celebrating and immortalizing 38 for [her].”

“In my cool mum era,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith)

Curtis also flaunted her curves in another outfit from Alaïa, a sheer black body-fitting jumpsuit, completing the look with latex evening gloves and a black stiletto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith)

Curtis received birthday greetings and compliments from her fellow celebrities as well as loved ones, as seen in the comments section and on her Instagram Stories.

Curtis also celebrated her birthday in the noontime variety show “It’s Showtime” where she delighted fans with a performance of Britney Spears’ hit songs “Toxic,” “Baby One More Time,” “(You Drive Me) Crazy” and “Oops!…I Did It Again.”

Curtis’ acting comeback was earlier revealed to the public after renowned director Erik Matti teased an upcoming reunion project with the actress. While no further details have been disclosed yet, Curtis and Matti, who worked together in the award-winning 2018 film “Buy Bust,” seemingly hinted that their upcoming project would be an action film.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Anne Curtis enjoys quick Tagaytay getaway with ‘cheeky girl’ Dahlia

Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff stun in their freediving shoots in Panglao, Bohol

Anne Curtis celebrates 18M followers on social media pages