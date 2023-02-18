Palma: St. Therese reminds us all to be grateful.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Saint Thérèse reminds us all to be forever grateful for whatever blessings we have received.”

This was the message of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma in his homily during the send-off Mass for the pilgrim image of Saint Therese of the Child Jesus at the Carmelite Monastery in Mabolo, Cebu City, early on Saturday morning, Feb. 18, 2023.

The relic was in Cebu for a five-day visit.

This is now the fifth time of her relic’s visit in the Archdiocese and in time for St. Therese’s 150th birth anniversary and the centennial of her beatification.

Palma, in his homily on Saturday, told the faithful that St. Therese reminded those who might have come with certain intentions: for the sick, for those who had emotional or mental problems, or those who were in financial difficulties, to lift all of these to God.

“Let’s continue to be mindful that everything is grace. Everything is an expression of God’s love. St. Thérèse reminds all of us to be forever grateful for whatever blessings we have received. Sometimes they may come in form of difficulties and yet we know, if God allows them, they are meant to be blessings for all of us,” the prelate said.

The Archdiocese of Cebu, in a social media post, said that Palma was joined by Rev. Msgr. Albert Songco HP, Vicar- General of the Military Ordinariate; Rev. Fr. (Maj) Ferdinand Abuyuan, CHS (Chaplain of Visayas Command); Rev. Msgr. Joseph Tan, Media Liaison of the Archdiocese of Cebu and Rector of San Carlos Seminary College; and other concelebrating priests.

The relic visited the Naval Base Rafael Ramos and Indiana Aerospace University in Lapu Lapu City on Feb. 15 and the San Carlos Seminary College, among other stops in the last five days.

The relic is set to depart today for the Diocese of Tagbilaran.

RELATED STORIES

Palma: 2023 Lenten celebrations return to ‘normal’

Pope Francis appoints Palma as newest member of Dicastery for Culture and Education

LOOK: Cardinal Tagle in Vatican City for new post

Vatican declares Antipolo Cathedral ‘international shrine’; first in PH

More Catholic dioceses in Cebu soon

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP