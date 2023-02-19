Cessna plane debris found hanging on a tree in village near Mayon Volcano

LEGAZPI CITY — The possible debris of the missing Cessna RPC340 was captured by a camera in a village at the foot of Mayon Volcano in Camalig town in Albay on Sunday morning.

Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo Jr. said in a post on his Facebook page that the debris hanging on a tree was seen in a photo of a volunteer using a digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera at around 10:30 a.m.

Baldo said responders were heading towards the possible crash site.

READ Another Cessna plane goes missing in Albay — CAAP

As of 11:42 a.m., around 256 responders, 12 drones, and four K9 dogs were deployed in the villages of Anoling and Quirangay of the said town for the search and rescue operations.

On Saturday morning, the Manila-bound plane which left Bicol International Airport (BIA) at 6:43 a.m. was reported missing after it lost communication with the BIA tower.

READ: Another Cessna crashes; wreckage found in Albay

Onboard the plane were the pilot, Capt. Rufino James Crisostomo Jr., his mechanic Joel Martin, and their two Australian passengers, Simon Chipperfield and Kathri Santanan.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP