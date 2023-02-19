Cessna plane debris found hanging on a tree in village near Mayon Volcano

By: Ma. April Mier-Manjares - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | February 19,2023 - 03:33 PM

MAYON WELCOME Bicol is ready for the resumption of tourism activities and events amid the improving public health situation in the region and other parts of the country. The national regatta championships, held against the backdrop of Mayon Volcano in Legazpi City on Feb. 27, is among the first crowd-drawing events staged in the region. —MARK ALVIC ESPLANA

A possible crash site of the missing Cessna RPC340, which went down on Saturday in Albay, is believed to be in a village at the foot of Mayon Volcano. Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo Jr. says that responders were heading to the possible crash site. [The photo is a file photo of national Regatta championships held against the backdrop of Mayon Volcano in Legazpi  City. – MARK ALVIC ESPLANA]

LEGAZPI CITY — The possible debris of the missing Cessna RPC340 was captured by a camera in a village at the foot of Mayon Volcano in Camalig town in Albay on Sunday morning.

Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo Jr. said in a post on his Facebook page that the debris hanging on a tree was seen in a photo of a volunteer using a digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera at around 10:30 a.m.

Baldo said responders were heading towards the possible crash site.

READ Another Cessna plane goes missing in Albay — CAAP

As of 11:42 a.m., around 256 responders, 12 drones, and four K9 dogs were deployed in the villages of Anoling and Quirangay of the said town for the search and rescue operations.

On Saturday morning, the Manila-bound plane which left Bicol International Airport (BIA) at 6:43 a.m. was reported missing after it lost communication with the BIA tower.

READ: Another Cessna crashes; wreckage found in Albay

Onboard the plane were the pilot, Capt. Rufino James Crisostomo Jr., his mechanic Joel Martin, and their two Australian passengers, Simon Chipperfield and Kathri Santanan.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Albay, CAAP, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Cessna, crash, dogs, drones, K9, Manila, Mayon
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.