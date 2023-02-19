Cessna plane debris found hanging on a tree in village near Mayon Volcano
Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo Jr. said in a post on his Facebook page that the debris hanging on a tree was seen in a photo of a volunteer using a digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera at around 10:30 a.m.
Baldo said responders were heading towards the possible crash site.
READ Another Cessna plane goes missing in Albay — CAAP
As of 11:42 a.m., around 256 responders, 12 drones, and four K9 dogs were deployed in the villages of Anoling and Quirangay of the said town for the search and rescue operations.
On Saturday morning, the Manila-bound plane which left Bicol International Airport (BIA) at 6:43 a.m. was reported missing after it lost communication with the BIA tower.
READ: Another Cessna crashes; wreckage found in Albay
Onboard the plane were the pilot, Capt. Rufino James Crisostomo Jr., his mechanic Joel Martin, and their two Australian passengers, Simon Chipperfield and Kathri Santanan.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.