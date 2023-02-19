Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Surigao del Sur

By: Zacarian Sarao - Reporter / @zacariansINQ - Inquirer.net | February 19,2023 - 04:40 PM

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck the province of Surigao Del Sur on Sunday afternoon, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The epicenter of the quake was located 8 kilometers from Tandag, Surigao Del Sur, said Phivolcs, and was recorded at exactly 12:47 p.m.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 22 kilometers.

Intensity III was felt in Jose Abad Santos, and Sarangani, Davao Occidental; Glan, Sarangani; and the City of General Santos.

Meanwhile, Intensity III was felt in the City of Tandag, Surigao del Sur, while Intensity II was felt in the province of Cagwait, Surigao del Sur

The following Instrumental Intensities were then recorded in the following areas:

Intensity I – Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte; Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte; Tandag, Surigao del Sur

Phivolcs said no damage and aftershocks should be expected.

