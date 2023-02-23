Garmin’s Newest Flagship Store Officially Opens in Cebu

Garmin, the global leader in GPS navigation and wearable technology, announces the opening of its flagship store in the south at Ayala Center Cebu, this February 21, 2023.













As the number one fitness smartwatch brand in the Philippines, Garmin offers innovative, high-quality products that help its customers beat yesterday and reach new fitness goals. The new store provides a hands-on experience with GPS navigation systems, smartwatches, fitness trackers, and outdoor devices.







“We’re excited to bring our products closer to customers, share our passion for technology and the outdoors, and provide customers with a new level of convenience and service. Our products are designed to help customers explore new experiences, stay connected with friends and family, and achieve their fitness goals,” says Ryan Tan, Founder and CEO of Nauts and Vectors Company Inc, the exclusive distributor of Garmin in the Philippines.

Garmin’s newest store in Cebu is located at Level 2, Ayala Center Cebu.

The store features a range of premium products and accessories, including the latest GPS navigation systems, smartwatches, and outdoor devices, all backed by a warranty. Repair and support services are also available.

