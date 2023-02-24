Cybercrime units will soon be opened in Lapu-Lapu police stations

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) plans to create cybercrime units especially now that the city government has launched the Paleng-QR PH program in the its markets.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of LCPO, said that they first had to capacitate or train their investigators about cybercrimes and how to handle them.

Due to this, Lim said that they would be coordinating with the Cybercrime Unit in doing training and capacitating their investigators on these kinds of crimes.

“First seminar sa police investigators nato about cybercrime investigation, and then set-up ta ug opisina sa atong mga police stations,” he said.

(First, our police investigators will have to undergo seminars about cybercrime investigation, and then we will set offices in our police stations.)

Lim said they planned to open a cybercrime unit at the LCPO and to all their substations, so that the victims would no longer have to travel to the regional office of the Cybercrime Unit in Sudlon, Lahug in Cebu City.

The LCPO chief’s plan was made so that they could be able to handle and prevent cybercrimes from happening especially since the city’s launching of the Paleng-QR PH.

Paleng-QR PH is a program initiated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) which promotes cashless or digital payments on transactions at public markets, tricycles and jeepneys.

Although the use of mobile banking would lessen crimes such as theft and robbery, however, the LCPO cuationed the public against cybercrimes such as scams.

“So tinuod to ang interpretation nga by doing a cashless transaction, ma-avoid gyud na nato ang kanang pagpanulis kay wala naman gyud siyay tulison,” said Lim.

(In truth, the interpretation of doing a cashless transaction, we can avoid robberies because there is nothing to rob anymore.)

RELATED STORIES

Lapu launches Paleng-QR PH Plus a cashless payment program

‘Double your money’ scam victims seek Ahong’s help

Cashless transaction for business, transport groups in Lapu to be launched on Feb 17

Cebu City Hall to employ cashless transactions for real property and business tax payments

Cebu South Bus Terminal goes cashless

Senate bill seeks to protect senior citizens from cybercrimes, scams

Bank clients lose over P1 billion to cybercrime

Cybercrime cases rise, bring P360B in losses worldwide—FBI

Balancing cybercrime prevention and data privacy

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP