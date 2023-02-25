AJ Raval to those blaming her for Aljur-Kylie split: ‘Hindi ako ang nanira ng family nila’

AJ Raval did not mince words in responding to netizens who had accused her of being a “mistress,” and asserted that her boyfriend, actor Aljur Abrenica, was already separated from his estranged wife, actress Kylie Padilla, when they started dating.

Raval answered a netizen who called her a “kabit” (mistress) and said that she opted to date Abrenica even if she knew he had a family, via the comments section of Raval’s now-deleted Facebook post.

“[For your information] walang inagaw at lalong wala kaming nilokong tao—alam ‘yan ni Kylie. Kung sira man family nila, one thing is for sure, hindi ako ang nanira ng family nila. At literal na hiwalay na sila bago ako pumasok,” Raval stated.

(For your information, [I did] not steal [anyone] and more importantly, we did not cheat on anyone—Kylie knows that. If their family was broken, one thing is for sure, I was not the reason behind it. They were literally separated when I entered the picture.)

“Bakit hindi niyo na lang i-research or hanapin kung sino ba talaga nanira? Bakit ako ang sumasalo ng kasalanan na hindi ko naman ginawa?” she added. (Why don’t you do your research or find the one who broke their family? Why am I being blamed for a mistake I did not commit?)

In a separate comment, another netizen pointed out how Raval apparently confirmed that she’s Abrenica “mistress” considering that the actor is still married to Padilla. The netizen added that Raval even initially denied her relationship with Abrenica. Raval then clarified that she and Abrenica were just at the courtship stage at that time.

“Matapang kong hinarap ‘yan. Inamin namin ‘yan at walang nag-deny,” Raval replied. “That time, totoo na ligawan stage kami at last year, July 17, 2022, lang naging official.” (I faced that bravely. We admitted it and no one denied it. That time, it was true that he was still courting me, and our relationship became official only on July 17 last year.)

“Mabuti ang intention ko. Wala akong masamang hangarin at hindi ko kayang manakit ng kapwa ko tao,” she maintained. “Walang katotohanan ‘yang sinasabi mo.” (I have good intentions and I am not capable of hurting other people. What you’re saying is not true.)

To further prove her statement, Raval shared a screenshot of her conversation with Padilla who said that the former was not a third party in her marriage with Abrenica. Padilla also expressed intent to clarify their situation to the public as it was causing “stress” to both parties.

After over a year of being hounded by dating speculations, Raval and Abrenica made their relationship public last Feb. 14. Raval confirmed in October 2021 that she and Abrenica were “getting to know” each other, but denied that she was the cause of his breakup with Padilla.

Meanwhile, Padilla and Abrenica’s separation was confirmed to the public in July 2021. The former couple have two sons together, namely Alas Joaquin and Axl Romeo.

