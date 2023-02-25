Transcentral Highway accident: Two men die after their motorcycle crashes into tree

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men died after their motorcycle overshot the road in an accident-prone area in the Transcentral Highway and crashed into an acacia tree in Barangay Cansomoroy in Balamban, past 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Hife, chief of Balamban Police Station, identified the victims as Mark Tomarong, a resident of Zone 2 Purok Acasia, Barangay Biasong in Talisay City, and Rex Leo Luste, a resident of Barangay Aliwanay, Balamban town in western Cebu.

Hife said both victims were of legal age.

He also could not identify, who among the victims was driving the motorcycle at the time of the accident because their investigation into the accident was still ongoing.

Hife said that initial investigation showed that both men, who were riding a motorcycle were most likely heading to Balamban from Cebu City.

When they reached the accident-prone area of Transcentral Highway in Barangay Cansomoroy, Balamban town, the motorcycle driver suddenly lost control of the motorcycle, overshot the road and slammed into an acacia tree at the side of the road.

“Na out of control. Na lost control ang motor. Dulhugon na nga part diha. So possible gikan sila sa Cebu City padulong sila sa Balamban. Possible nga wa ni macontrol ang motor, na overshoot sila, deretso sila dasmag didto sa kilid,” Hife said.

(They lost control. They lost control of the motorcycle. That is the downhill part of the road. So it is possible that they came from Cebu City heading to Balamban. It is possible that they lost control of the motorcycle, overshot the road, and crashed directly at the side of the road.)

The two victims were brought to a hospital but they were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician there.

“Naa gyud diha daghan disgrasya. Despite sa panghimangno ug signages, wa gihapon. Bisag asa pakalugara, magamping gyud basta magmotor ka. Slow down gyud ta permi especially sa lugar nga accident prone areas ba,” he said.

(Many accidents happened there. Despite the warnings and signages, they still happened. Even if we are from any place, we should drive carefully if we are driving a motorcycle. We should slow down always especially in accident-prone areas.)

With this accident, Hife again reminds the public to drive carefully, especially when one is traversing an accident-prone area.

“Bisag asa pa ka lugara magamping gyud og magmotor ka…unya slow down gyud ta pirmi especially sa ingon ana nga lugar nga accident prone area ba,” Hife said.

(If you are driving a motorcycle, you should always be careful…and always slow down especially like these areas that are accident-prone ones.)

