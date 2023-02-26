1,000 cops to secure PBBM’s Cebu visit on Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 1,000 uniformed policemen will be deployed as part of the security team during the presidential visit in Cebu on Monday, Feb. 27.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is making his first visit here since his election in May 2022 for the official launching of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project in Cebu City. He is also set to grace three other events that will be held here and in Mandaue City respectively.

Upon his arrival in Cebu, the President is scheduled to visit the Kadiwa farmers market at the Cebu Capitol Compound. He will then lead the groundbreaking of the CBRT project at the Fuente Osmeña and the groundbreaking of a housing project at the South Road Properties.

Later in the day, he is scheduled to visit the Mandaue City Sports Complex to lead the distribution of government assistance to selected city residents.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said they will deploy at least 600 personnel to secure the President’s visit here. This will include the local police, force multipliers and an augmentation team that will consist of 150 personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-7).

Their security plan already covers the deployment of personnel in high rise buildings that are located near the event venues.

Dalogdog said he also met with the different station commanders and told them to secure their respective areas of jurisdiction, particularly the Cebu Capitol compound, Fuente Osmena Circle, and SRP.

They have to especially manage the gathering of a huge crowd and the possible conduct of rallies near the event venues, he added.

In Mandaue City, Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Oriol, deputy director for operations of the Mandaue City Police Office, said that they are placing 300 policemen on standby at the sports complex and in nearby areas.

Oriol said that President Marcos is also expected to make a quick visit in Barangay Banilad for the blessing of the new Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) headquarters.

While President Marcos is at the Mandaue City Sports Complex, bringing of backpacks and umbrellas there are discouraged. Oriol said that the bringing of sharp and other deadly objects will also be prohibited.

“Nag expect mi nga daghang tawo nga musalmot sa maong activity sa sports complex. Nangandam tas crowd control hasta security sa crowd nga mo attend [including supporters],” Oriol said.

Oriol is making an appeal to Mandauehanons and guests who will be joining the activity at the sports complex to follow the security protocols.

