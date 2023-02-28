A Love Preserved at Angelicum

Love knows no end. Our dearly departed will always have a special place in our hearts.

Angelicum Garden of Angels helps you preserve memories of your loved ones in a calm, clean, and nature-inspired sanctuary.

Complete Memorial Care

Visit, meditate, and be comforted by Angelicum‘s comprehensive memorial care in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City. It provides premier garden lots, lawn lots, family estates and a columbary which are transferrable and regulated by the Department of Health. They also offer interment services for different denominations.

The Garden Columbarium measures 0.5 meters by 0.5 m with a depth of 0.6 meters. A maximum of two units for cremated remains are allowed. Alternatively, the columbarium may be used as a bone ossuary for one unit.

The lawn lot is designed for underground interment with a size of 1 m x 2.5 m which includes a premium 3” x 18” x 24” flat ground marble marker.

For above-the-ground interment, one may choose from the 4-lot garden and 8-lot premium garden options. The 4-lot garden has an area of 10 sq. m. It can hold a single tomb measuring 2 m wide and 5 meters long. Bone niches can be constructed on both sides of the tomb.

Family estates are designed for mausoleums with above-the-ground interment. One may select 12-lot or 18-lots. The 12-lot estate is 30 sq. m. with 4 m x 7.5 m dimensions while the 18-lot estate is 45 sq. m. with 6 m x 7.5 me dimensions.

“We use mechanical equipment for interment. We maintain a standard size and placement for all graves. We ensure regular upkeep of the entire garden. There are cleaners on every area and security guards on duty 24/7.” Park Administrator Emily Bihag said.

Family-friendly, Safe and Accessible

The 7.5-hectare memorial community features landscaped gardens, a pavilion, a children’s playground, a lagoon area, a park chapel, a meditation garden, three comfort rooms, stations of the cross, underground facilities, and 24/7 security.

The memorial garden is also surrounded by decent establishments and a mountain view. Apart from this, it is highly accessible to Cebu City.

Service-Oriented Staff

With two decades of heartfelt service, Angelicum values a personal relationship with its clients.

“They accommodated us right away when my dad passed away; everything was fast,” one of its clients said.











Memorial lots start at P240,000 with a three-year interest, free installment. Interment fees also apply. For inquiries and availability, please contact 0917 328 4165/0917 772 6168 or (032) 350 6505/(032) 353 1200. You may also follow and message them through their Facebook page.