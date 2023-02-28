What's Up!

A Love Preserved at Angelicum

By: - February 28, 2023

Love knows no end. Our dearly departed will always have a special place in our hearts.  

Angelicum Garden of Angels helps you preserve memories of your loved ones in a calm, clean, and nature-inspired sanctuary. 

Complete Memorial Care

Visit, meditate, and be comforted by Angelicum‘s comprehensive memorial care in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City. It provides premier garden lots, lawn lots, family estates and a columbary which are transferrable and regulated by the Department of Health. They also offer interment services for different denominations. 

For inquiries and availability, please contact 0917 328 4165/0917 772 6168 or (032) 350 6505/(032) 353 1200.

The Garden Columbarium measures 0.5 meters by 0.5 m with a depth of 0.6 meters. A maximum of two units for cremated remains are allowed. Alternatively, the columbarium may be used as a bone ossuary for one unit.

The lawn lot is designed for underground interment with a size of 1 m x 2.5 m which includes a premium 3” x 18” x 24” flat ground marble marker.

For above-the-ground interment, one may choose from the 4-lot garden and 8-lot premium garden options. The 4-lot garden has an area of 10 sq. m. It can hold a single tomb measuring 2 m wide and 5 meters long. Bone niches can be constructed on both sides of the tomb.

Family estates are designed for mausoleums with above-the-ground interment. One may select 12-lot or 18-lots. The 12-lot estate is 30 sq. m. with 4 m x 7.5 m dimensions while the 18-lot estate is 45 sq. m. with 6 m x 7.5 me dimensions.

“We use mechanical equipment for interment. We maintain a standard size and placement for all graves. We ensure regular upkeep of the entire garden. There are cleaners on every area and security guards on duty 24/7.” Park Administrator Emily Bihag said.

Family-friendly, Safe and Accessible

The 7.5-hectare memorial community features landscaped gardens, a pavilion, a children’s playground, a lagoon area, a park chapel, a meditation garden, three comfort rooms, stations of the cross, underground facilities, and 24/7 security.

The memorial garden is also surrounded by decent establishments and a mountain view. Apart from this, it is highly accessible to Cebu City. 

Service-Oriented Staff

With two decades of heartfelt service, Angelicum values a personal relationship with its clients.

“They accommodated us right away when my dad passed away; everything was fast,” one of its clients said.

Memorial lots start at P240,000 with a three-year interest, free installment. Interment fees also apply. For inquiries and availability, please contact 0917 328 4165/0917 772 6168 or (032) 350 6505/(032) 353 1200. You may also follow and message them through their Facebook page.

Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.