No security glitches during PBBM’s Cebu visit so far

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police here said their security plans for the visit of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. are working well so far.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, said that after the third stop of PBBM’s Cebu trip at the South Road Properties for the groundbreaking of the housing project there, on Monday, February 27, 2023, no security glitches were reported yet.

“We expect that the same result will be recorded in the remaining activities,” said Pelare.

The President had a busy schedule in Cebu as he visited the Kadiwa farmers market at the Cebu Capitol Compound, then led the groundbreaking of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project at the Fuente Osmeña Rotunda, and attended the groundbreaking ceremony at the SRP.

As of this posting, the President is at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex to witness the “Distribution of Various Government Assistance.”

He is set to end his Cebu visit on Monday afternoon.

“[Our policemen], our regional director, are on the ground making sure that our security coverage will be implemented together with other agencies. We will not be complacent,” Pelare added.

Police here will remain at heightened alert status until the end of the activities of Marcos.

Close to 2,500 security personnel were deployed for PBBM’s Cebu visit.

Earlier, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, disclosed that they received reports of possible protest rallies that may happen in the city during the President’s visit.

But as of Monday afternoon, they did not record any protest organized here.

Pelare said that the security plan for the President’s visit has been ‘very effective’ so far.

