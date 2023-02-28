Sawang Calero barangay councilor nabbed for rape
CEBU CITY, Philippines — An incumbent councilor of Barangay Sawang Calero in Cebu City was arrested by the police on Monday, Feb. 27, after he was accused of raping a minor in 2020.
The accused is facing a complaint for five counts of rape.
His arrest was made based on a warrant that was issued on Monday by Judge Leah Iligan Geraldez of Branch 20 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Cebu City.
No bail was recommended for his temporary release.
Police Lieutenant Jerome Java, officer-in-charge of the Sawang Calero Police Station, said that a minor had accused the 48-year-old barangay councilor of rape which happened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The victim was only 15-years-old then, Java added.
Java said that his arrest no longer came as a surprise for the barangay councilor, who was well aware of the case that was filed against him.
The councilor, according to Java, has already filed his counter-affidavit.
