New theatre-experienced company makes its entry into Cebu’s film scene through “Ninyo Ninyo” Sinulog Filmfest

Mostly a first for the majority from writer, directors, and crew in film, SafeSpace Association, with its meager resources and equipment, introduces “Nino Ninyo” as its offering entry in this year’s comeback of the Sinulog Film Festival.

“Nino Ninyo“, shows one’s struggle to be in harmony with the past and with the importance of faith in freeing from its manipulation.

It is the first written piece and put to life by Andrew Lazarte, theatre and voice actor, and directed by Armi Perez Bernido, also a versatile stage actress.

The members of SafeSpace, who played as cast and crew of various theatre productions, aimed to create an avenue where artists can practice purpose-driven art and as self-expression with guided continuing training and discipline.

“A safe space is a place where we feel we can be ourselves without fear of being judged.,” according to SafeSpace.

Though they’ve been from several theatre companies, SafeSpace members all met in the religious creative theatre production of the Il Signore Theatre Company (ISTC)

Its lead stars are Van Duke Gacayan(Brian), who played in Calamba Joe and Adam’s Family and several roles in Mga Dula sa PAgtoo of ISTC and Michael Sta Maria (Jason) who played major roles in Song of Bernadette and Paglangkob. He was also production manager in ISTC, and played as Poldo in Melchizedek.

Also in the cast is Ferliza as Clarissa, who played lead roles in full length plays Ang Papeles and Melchizedek and won as Best Actress in Red Cross Filmfest

Nino Ninyo is among the 26 contenders for this year’s comeback of the Sinulog Film Festival.