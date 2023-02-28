Landslide in Pulangbato, Cebu City threatens 175 residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 175 individuals from a hinterland village here will be relocated to safer areas after a landslide struck near where they live.

The Cebu City Government on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, confirmed that landslide hit portions of Sitio Riverside, Brgy. Pulangbato.

The soil movement occurred last Monday evening, February 27, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) said.

Fortunately, no one was reported hurt. They have also recorded no damages to infrastructure and properties.

However, more than 100 residents near the landslide area might need to be transferred to safer places, authorities said.

Citing updates from the city’s Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), Ramil Ayuman, Mayor Michael Rama’s secretary for special projects, said they will recommend the relocation of at least 175 residents.

“Mga sakop sa DSWS, CDRRMO ug mga barangay officials maoy nihimo assessment ug validation diha sa Sitio Riverside Pulangbato,” said Ayuman.

In the meantime, the city provided relief goods containing rice and canned goods to affected residents.

