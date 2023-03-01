NCMF eyes establishment of Muslim church, cemetery in Danao City

By: CDN Digital March 01,2023 - 11:07 AM
Photo of Danao Mayor Mix Durano and NCMF officials for story: NCMF eyes establishment of Muslim church, cemetery in Danao City

| Photo from Danao City-Govt’s FB page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the growing population of Muslims in Danao City in northern Cebu, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) is finding means to also cater to their needs.

On Monday, Feb. 27, NCMF Regional Director Onasis Balt met with Danao City Mayor Thomas “Mix” Durano and Vice Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano to explore programs that they could introduce to members of the Muslim community in this northern locality.

Discussions included the possibility of establishing a Muslim church and cemetery in the city “to provide essential facilities for the Muslim community,” the city government said in an advisory.

“Additionally, they are currently scouting for feasible land areas for Halal farming, which would allow the production of Halal products,” the city government said.

A Muslim cemetery is currently situated in Sitio Katives, Barangay Guba, Cebu City or about 50 kilometers away from Danao City.

During their meeting, Danao City and NCMF officials discussed means on how to address the needs of Muslims residents in the city.

“By considering the needs of the Muslim community and working with organizations like the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, the local government is taking steps towards creating a more diverse and inclusive Danao City, HERE AND NOW,” the city government said. / Niña Mae Oliverio – CDN Digital Intern

/dcb

 

