Rotary District 3860 mulls bigger badminton tournament in May

CEBU CITY, Philippines—After the highly successful Rotary District Governor’s Cup Badminton Tournament, the Rotary District 3860 eyes a bigger tournament in May.

Last February 18 to 24, 2023, the Rotary District 3860 in Cebu capped off its annual Governor’s Cup Badminton Tournament at the Casino Espanol.

It was also part of a series of activities lined-up for the entire month of February to celebrate the 118th anniversary of the Rotary International.

One of the organizers, Ricky Ballesteros, who is also the past president of the Rotary Club of Banilad Metro, revealed that they are planning to organize another badminton tournament.

This time, it will cover over a hundred Rotary Clubs from Visayas and Mindanao.

“Badminton was always part of the sports fellowship activities of the Rotary Week Celebration,” said Ballesteros.

“We plan to hold a district-wide badminton tournament, which will involve 100 clubs from Visayas and Mindanao. Hopefully the winners in Area 1 will represent Cebu in Discon Badminton Tournament come this May 4, 2023.”

The plan to hold another tournament came up after they saw the competitiveness of Rotarians who took part in the tournament last week.

Besides the badminton tournament, Rotary District 3860 also organized a bowling tournament at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center last February 20, 2023, and will have another tournament on May 4, which is billed “DISCON Bowling Tournament” to be hosted by the Rotary Club of Mandaue.

Among 20 competing Rotary Clubs in Cebu, the Rotary Club of Metro Cebu (men’s doubles), Rotary Club Banilad Metro (doubles open), and Rotary Club of Guadalupe (mixed doubles) emerged champions in the tournament.

Rotary Club of Metro Cebu’s was comprised of Jeremy Louie Lee and Michael Lawrence Cimafranca, while Banilad Metro was manned by Fredric Clarence and Florence Camille Chua. Rotary Club of Guadalupe was composed of Maricris Velasco Sembrano and Devie Grace Dela Cruz.

