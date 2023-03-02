Dodong Dante bags STBAI Bowler of the Month plum

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Dodong Dante clinched the “Bowler of the Month” title for February of the Seaside Tenpin Bowling Association Inc. (STBAI) on Wednesday evening, March 1, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Dante beat 15 other keglers in the monthly tournament, which serves as a qualifier for the coveted “Bowler of the Year” tournament.

He finished the six-game series with a total of 1,208 pinfalls, including his handicap points.

He started the first game sizzling hot, knocking down 212 points, and went on averaging 168 pinfalls throughout his campaign.

January “Bowler of the Month” Rene Ceniza settled for second place with 1,200 pinfalls. Rounding off the top three is Dodong Dionio with 1,136 pinfalls.

The rest of the top ten bowlers of the tournament were Tessie Dante (1,128), Nilo Dagpin (1,121), Eric Bucoy (1,082), Luke Bolongan (1,075), Jun Dolor (1,046), Sylvia Tesch (1,043), and Marvin Sevilla (1,015).

The top three bowlers of the tournament received cash prizes.

