PAO bares another fatal hazing of engineering student in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — The Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) on Thursdays said that before the case of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig, there is another death purportedly due to hazing involving the same fraternity, now in Cebu.

PAO Chief Persida Acosta identified the victim as Ronnel M. Baguio, 20 years old, from Bataan. He is a marine engineering student in Cebu.

Baguio’s mother, Leny, sought PAO’s help to expedite the investigation of her son’s case.

Baguio was allegedly “sponsored” by one of his instructors to join the Tau Gamma Phi. The initiation rites allegedly happened last Dec. 10, 2022.

Leny said she was not aware that her son had joined the fraternity. She communicated with her son via chat but could not contact him on Dec. 10. She said his roommates told her that he returned to the boarding house only on Dec. 12.

On Dec. 17, she said her son asked him what medicines are for urinary tract infections, stomach pain, and headaches.

“Sabi ko malala ba? Hindi naman daw, normal lang. Sabi ko magpa check up [I asked him if he the pain is severe. He said no, just normal. I told him to have himself checked up],” Leny said.

Then, on Dec. 18 she said she again told her son to see a doctor after he told him that he vomited with blood.

“Sabi ko marami ba? Sabi nya kaunti lang. Sabi ko pikchuran nya pero sabi nya wag na ma [I asked him is there a lot? He said its just a small amount (of blood). I told him to send me a photo but he said there is no need],” the mother said.

She sent money for her son’s medical check-up. When she tried calling him again, his friend answered and told her that he was hospitalized.

Leny said she immediately flew to Cebu from Bataan, but her son had already died.

Seeing her son, she said his legs were full of wounds, and his foot swollen.

The mother said they sought financial assistance from the school, but it declined, saying that the alleged hazing happened outside the school and that they do not sanction fraternities.

Leny is hoping that the investigation into her son’s death will also move fast in the same manner as that of Salilig.

