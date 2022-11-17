Mandaue police: 10 more barangays to be declared drug-cleared soon

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is hopeful that the other 10 barangays in the city will be declared drug-cleared soon.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson, said that they submitted the application of the 10 other barangays to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

The 10 barangays include Banilad, Cambaro, Tipolo, Mantuyong, and Casuntingan among others.

Currently, Mandaue City has nine drug-cleared barangays. These are barangays Basak, Paknaan, Casili, Tabok, Opao, Bakilid, Tawason, Tingub, and Subangdaku.

He also said that they were working on the remaining eight barangays so that they would be drug-cleared the soonest time possible.

Mandaue City has 27 barangays.

Oriol said so we had nine drug-cleared barangays, 10 whom we had already submitted to be declared drug-cleared barangays, while we were still working on clearing the eight remaining barangays.

Oriol said that they were targeting to become the first ever city in Region 7 to be declared a drug-cleared city.

“Ang nahabilin niana kay anaa na poy walo ka barangay na pod, ang amoang gipaningkamotan karun,” he said.

(We are working on the remaining eight barangays.)

“MCPO envisions to declare all barangays in the city to be declared drug-cleared city within this year to realize our dream and ambition to be the first city in Central Visayas to be declared a drug-cleared city,” Oriol said.

(The MCPO envisions to declare all barangays in the city to be declared drug city within this year to realize our dream and ambition to be the first city in Central Visayas to be declared a drug-cleared city.)

“Amoa nang gipaningkamutan together with the LGU, that is also the vision of Mayor Jonas Cortes,” he said.

(We are working hard together with the LGU, that is also the vision of Mayor Jonas Cortes.)

To be declared drug-cleared, the barangay must be able to account for all its drug dependents or those who are on the watchlist of the Philippine National Police, and the drug dependents must be able to complete the intervention programs given by them.

Oriol said that aside from their anti-illegal drug campaigns and operations. They are also coordinating with the barangays regarding this matter.

