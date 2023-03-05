Cebu City cops focus on tracing source of P7.4M shabu seized in drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police continue to find the possible source of illegal drugs of a man, who was nabbed with P7.4 million ‘shabu’ during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pahina San Nicolas on Saturday evening, March 4.

Police identified the suspect as Billy Joe Georpe Chan, 34, a former call center agent. Chan’s arrest happened after his name surfaced from the previous operations of the Sawang Calero Police.

But it took a month for the police to conduct a the buy-bust operation against Chan. From Barangay San Nicolas Proper, his residence, Chan told an undercover policeman to meet him in Barangay Pahina-San Nicolas where they would transact their business..

The undercover policeman bought around 11 grams or a medium-sized pack of ‘shabu’ worth P75,000 from Chan. When they closed the transaction, Chan was immediately arrested past 10 p.m.

Upon checking his blue sling bag, police recovered at least a kilo of ‘shabu’ from his possession. This totalled to 1.1 kilos of illegal drugs.

Police Lieutenant Jerome Java, officer-in-charge of the Sawang Calero Police Station, said that Chan allegedly receives P15,000 for every kilo of ‘shabu’ he would dispose to his clients.

“Mahurot gani ang lima ka kilo kaya gyud niya magreplenish. Ang iyang mga kwarta pong pa niya makakuan siya og usa ka kilo makakwarta siya og P15,000,” Java said.

(If he can dispose a kilo (of shabu) he can easily replenish it. His money, according to him, if he can dispose a kilo he can earn P15,000.)

Chan could also allegedly dispose of at least five kilos of ‘shabu’ in a month not only in Cebu City but also in neighboring cities.

In their investigation, Java said that Chan would get his items by communicating with an inmate inside the Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa.

Aside from finding out where the illegal drugs came from, Police also continued to trace the buyers of Chan’s illegal items.

For her part, Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the suspect started his illegal drug activities in August last year.

“He was a previous call center agent. Unta iyaha na lang tong gipadayon ang maayong pagpanginabuhi kaysa mosulod siya niini,” Rafter said.

(He was a previous call center agent. He should just have continued his good livelihood instead of doing this.)

ALSO READ

BOC seizes P5.7-M ‘shabu’ hidden inside buttons

Cebu City drug busts: P17.7-M ‘shabu’ seized in 20 minutes; 2 men nabbed

‘Shabu’ worth P120M seized from South African tourist in Cebu

BOC Port of Cebu beefs up security to prevent smuggling of illegal drugs

P7.5M worth of ‘shabu’ seized from Cebu and Bohol drug busts

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP