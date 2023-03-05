5th suspect in murder of Negros Oriental governor nabbed

DUMAGUETE CITY — A fifth suspect in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and eight other persons was arrested by joint forces of the police and the Philippine Army in Bayawan City on Sunday, March 5.

Osmundo Rivero did not resist arrest.

Based on the police report, Rivero was a former government soldier from Zamboanga City who later became a taxi driver.

As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, four suspects have been arrested in relation to the murder of Degamo and eight others. They were Joric Labrador, Joven Aber, Benjie Rodriguez, and Rivero.

A fifth suspect, who remained unidentified as of Sunday afternoon, was gunned down in a firefight with law enforcers in Barangay Cansumalig, Bayawan City around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of the Central Visayas police, said investigators believed there were about 10 persons who killed the victims.

The arrested suspects were placed under the custody of the Police Provincial Headquarters at Camp Francisco Fernandez in Agan-an, Sibulan town, Negros Oriental, where they are undergoing tactical interrogation.

