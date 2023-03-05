Toledo jins top poomsae event of regional Taekwondo Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Taekwondo Training Center dominated the poomsae event of the 2023 Regional CPJ Taekwondo Championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

This after, they harvested a total of 47 gold medals along with 27 silver medals and 33 bronzes for a total of a whopping 107 medals in the one-day poomsae (form) event.

Cebu Star Lava Taekwondo came in second with a 17-22-22 (gold-silver-bronze) tally, while Wang Taekwondo had a 1-4-12 tally and Katma Imav with a 1-3-4 tally.

Around 500 taekwondo jins competed in the poomsae event last Saturday, and the Kyurogi (sparring) competition is still happening as of this writing.

Toledo bagged four gold medals in the grade school male and female A-C categories. They also topped the junior male and female, senior male, toddler male, toddler female A and B, cadet male and cadet female in the individual poomsae events.

In the team events, they ruled the junior novice 1, cadet novice 2, junior and senior novice 2, and cadet black belt categories.

Meanwhile, Xanadu Taekwondo Team bagged two gold medals courtesy of Cyrus Rodan Sinugbojan and Brielle Brigoli in the kyurogi event.

Sinugbojan topped the junior advance men’s finweight category by defeating Sugbo Taekwondo’s Weence Jacob Rama in the gold medal round.

Meanwhile, Brigoli shone in the women’s welterweight division under the cadet novice category by beating Feb Therese Canares of Sugbo Taekwondo in the gold medal round.

On the other hand, LJ Taekwondo’s Elric Sabayton edged John Leo Calsita of the DepEd Grassroots program to rule the cadet novice men’s finweight division.

The two-day taekwondo tournament was organized by the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) Region-7, headed by chairman Tony Del Prado.

