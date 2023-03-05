Local groups: No transport strike in Cebu on Monday

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Transport groups in Cebu have reiterated that they will not be joining the nationwide transport strike on Monday, March 6.

The Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON)-Cebu will instead be holding a picket rally in front of the Central Visayas office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) in Cebu City on Monday.

Greg Perez, the PISTON-Cebu chairperson, said this was their way of showing support to national transport groups who opposed the phaseout of traditional public utility jeepneys.

Ryan Benjamin Yu of Citrasco MPC said that their group would not be joining any protest actions on Monday, contrary to an earlier report that was published in CDN Digital.

“I assured the LGUs sukad Friday pa nga walay strike,” Yu said to clarify the earlier report that was attributed to him.

(I assured the LGUs since Friday that there will be no strike.)

“I never mentioned nga moapil ko sa strike,” he added.

(I never mentioned that I will join the strike.)

But as a precaution, the Cebu City government would place on standby several Kaoshiung buses and city-owned green buses to offer free rides to commuters, said Raquel Arce, head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

RELATED STORIES

PISTON-Cebu to hold picket rally, not a strike, in front LTFRB-7 office on Monday

In case of transport strike in Cebu City, gov’t readies buses

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP