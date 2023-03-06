Charges filed against 4 suspects in Pamplona massacre.

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — Charges of multiple murder, multiple frustrated murder, and illegal possession of firearms and explosives have been filed against four arrested suspects linked to the Pamplona massacre on Monday, March 6.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG), said that they had filed murder charges against the four suspects before the Negros Oriental Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on Monday morning, March 6.

Separate charges for illegal possession of firearms and explosives were also filed at the Bayawan City Prosecutor’s Office on the same day. These charges were filed in Bayawan City since the firearms were found in Barangay Cansumalig in that city.

These charges were filed against Joric Labrador, 50, an ex-army, and a resident of Cagayan De Oro; Joven Aber, 42, an ex-army ranger, a resident of Barangay Robles in La Castellana, Negros Occidental; Benjie Rodriguez, 45, a native of Mindanao, and Osmundo Rivero, an ex-army from Zamboanga City. The suspects were provided with security when brought to these two offices.

Pelare admitted that the suspects had already divulged the name of the person, who ordered them to kill the governor. He, however, limited the details about this because this might derail their ongoing investigation.

Firearms recovered

Pelare said that the firearms recovered included five assault rifles, 1 B40 (RPG) with five ammunition and four bandoliers were already checked by the Firearms Explosives Office of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7). Pelare said that they still need to determine how the suspect acquired these high-powered firearms and explosives.

As to the possible motive, Pelare said that they are still considering all possible motives. While their hot pursuit continues, Pelare said that they are strictly implementing checkpoints and the entry and exit points in the entire island are sealed.

It can be recalled that police were after 10 suspects who were responsible in killing Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others inside his compound in Barangay San Isidro last March 4. Four of these were already arrested while one was killed during a firefight in Bayawan City.

/dbs

