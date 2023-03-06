Mandauehanons avail of free blood chem, COVID-19 vaccination, PhilHealth registration

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Some Mandauehanons were able to avail of the free medical blood chemistry, COVID-19 vaccination, and Philhealth registration that were held at the Mandaue City Hall grounds on Monday, March 6, 2023.

The activity organized by the Gender and Development (GAD) Focal Point System is in line with the Women’s Month Celebration.

Mandaue City GAD Focal Person Michelle Yu said they catered to the first 100 individuals including women, men, and members of the LGBTQIA+.

Next Monday, free dental services and x-ray will also be conducted at the City Hall grounds.

Yu said that they still have a few activities for the women’s month celebration but the dates were yet to be finalized.

Meanwhile, Zonta Club Cebu gave yellow roses to the female city councilors during the council’s regular sesison on Monday.

This is to appreciate and recognize empowered legislators and women advocates within the council who have been helping in advocating women’s rights and protection.

On March 8, the celebration of Women’s Day, the club will also observe the Yellow Rose Day, to recognize women in public service and empowered women in the society for their contributions in supporting the rights of women and children said Zonta Club President lawyer Elaine Bathan.

Before the session ended, the 12 beautiful and intelligent candidates of Miss Mandaue were presented before the council. They were also given the chance to talk about their advocacies.

“These are women with substance and I’m also raising the bar in Miss Mandaue because I observed that being a beauty queen is beyond beauty it really is something with character, confidence, cooperation, and most especially contributions,” said Miss Mandaue Chairman Gwynn Christine Tianero.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Fuel prices to increase by up to P1.50/liter on March 7

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP