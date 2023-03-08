CCSC commissioners to oversee different sports for better supervision

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) formally assigned its commissioners to various sports for better supervision and implementation of programs.

CCSC Chairman John Pages told CDN Digital that the main goal of designating CCSC’s commissioners to certain sports is to uplift the agency’s programs and projects.

“It’s to help uplift the assigned sport by coming up with various programs and projects. It’s also to meet and collaborate with the different associations, teams, athletes, and coaches related to the sport,” said Pages.

This was officially announced in a meeting on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Cebuano Hotshot and Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros was assigned to oversee eight sports including archery, arnis, basketball, Esports, Jiu-jitsu, Obstacle Course Racing (OCR), skateboarding, and skating.

Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation President, Jessica Resch will supervise cycling, duathlon/aquathlon, flag football, rugby, running, triathlon, ultimate frisbee, and volleyball.

University of Cebu (UC) athletic director Jessica Honoridez will have badminton, bowling, chess/scrabble, judo, karatedo, taekwondo, table tennis, and weightlifting,

Boxing promoter and manager Lorenzo “Chao” Sy will have billiards and boxing under his supervision.

Rolly Diorico will have dragonboat, while Francis Ramirez will take care of football/futsal, baseball, softball, pencak silat, sepak takraw, and wushu.

Meanwhile, sports physician Rhoel Dejaño will have fitness and well-being, lawn tennis, parasports, bodybuilding, sports nutrition/medicine, swimming, and wrestling.

Lastly, Gayle Dico will oversee athletics, dancesport, and gymnastics.

Cebu City Councilor Noel Wenceslao and Pages will be the ones overseeing the entire project.

“We divided the Commissioners into two groups; one headed by Councilor Dondon Hontiveros and the other by Councilor Jessica Resch. The two councilors will assist in the implementation of the projects and programs,” added Pages. /rcg

