Chan, stakeholders plot Lapu’s tourism direction

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and tourism stakeholders discussed on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the city’s tourism direction.

The dialogue presented the city’s current position in the tourism global arena and shared the direction that they were heading insofar as programs and projects for the city’s development.

“After this dialogue, we are positive that we can cement the partnership that we have forged with you,– our stakeholders, and chart the course on how we can foster this partnership in realizing our shared vision of a premier and world-class Lapu-Lapu City in 2030,” Chan said.

Chan also presented during the dialogue the different projects that the city will undertake this year onward.

This includes the construction of a skyway worth P24.8 billion which is expected to ease the traffic from the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA); the construction of the 4th bridge from Cansaga in Mandaue City to Marina Seaview in Barangay Ibo; the three reclamation projects totaling 603 hectares.

The reclamation projects consist of 400 hectares for the Mactan North Reclamation Development Project in Barangays Ibo, Buaya, and Mactan; 103 hectares in Barangay Cajulao; and 100 hectares in Barangay Punta Engaño.

Aside from this, the city will also construct socialized housing in Barangay Canjulao, which will serve as a relocation site for informal settlers living in hazard-prone coastal areas.

The city will also implement projects that will address traffic problems in the city, such as the diversion roads in Sudtonggan, Barangay Basak to Barangay Gabi in Cordova town; diversion road from George Tampus road in Barangay Basak to Timpoloc, Barangay Babag; and the diversion road from Pakpakan to Collinwood in Barangay Basak. These projects would be implemented this year.

For 2024, the city will also construct a flyover in Crossing, Barangay Marigondon; the Tri-Level interchange at ML Quezon highway; and a coastal highway.

“To realize all these, we need your support. We need you in beautifying the City by continuing the mural painting that we have started. We take pride in undertaking this endeavor which is at no cost to the City after paints came pouring in via donations,” he added.

Chan also plans to put a premium on the tourism sector by reviving the guitar industry and reclaiming the city’s title as the country’s guitar capital; opening a golf course as one of the city’s major attractions; and capitalizing on the promotion of the city’s rich heritage. /rcg

