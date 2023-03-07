All Bayawan City cops relieved as Degamo murder probe continues

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental – All policemen of Bayawan City Police Station are relieved from their posts effective Tuesday, March 7.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of the Special Intelligence Task Group (SITG), confirmed this adding that the relieved cops will be replaced by policemen from different stations in Negros Oriental.

Pelare said that this move is part of the operational and tactical decision of Camp Crame relative to the ongoing hot pursuit operations against the suspects of the Pamplona massacre which killed Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“We have sent the team who will compose of the new members of this is an operational and tactical decision by the command to make sure that the remaining suspects will be arrested…ang gusto natin is to make sure talaga na we have fresh legs on the ground to conduct the operations,” Pelare said.

Those who were relieved are currently placed in Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office.

Amid the ongoing hot pursuit operations, Pelare assured the public that Negros Oriental, particularly Bayawan City remains safe.

Security measures of the police and the military are also strictly implemented in the entire Negros Island.

“We are still on a manhunt operation, in the vicinity of the area, we have maximum police presence in Bayawan City and other neighboring towns, we have the PNP PRO-7, Special Action Force, and of course we have our counterparts from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, we assure them they are safe and they will be secured in the entire duration of the manhunt operations,” Pelare said.

Pelare also confirmed that some of the empty shells found inside the compound of Degamo matched the recovered assault rifles in Bayawan City past midnight on Sunday, March 5.

Pelare said that this would be a piece of crucial scientific evidence that can support the filed cases

Pelare added that the investigating team also found prints from the abandoned vehicles and these will be subject to DNA testing.

With coordination from the Land Transportation Office, Pelare said that they already identified the owners of the getaway vehicles and that some of these vehicles are registered in Cebu. /rcg

