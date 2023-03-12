Dragons, Cobras bag crucial wins in Cesafi eSports

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons and the Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU-Phinma) Cobras snatched crucial wins Saturday in the ongoing Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) eSports League (CEL) at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Innovation Laboratory.

The Dragons drubbed the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters-Main, 2-0, in their best-of-three match in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Meanwhile, the Cobras defeated the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 2-0, in the other match.

With their victories, CEC and SWU-Phinma advance to the third round of the lower bracket competition.

CEC faces the host team, the CIT-U Wildcats this coming Saturday, while SWU-Phinma goes up against UC-Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM).

CEC’s Esports team is comprised of Alonzo Rafael Arcenal, John Mhar Pritos, Lloyd Tenorio, Jhoncy Parot, James Kyle Padillo, James Tabanas, and Ivan Avergonzado.

Meanwhile, SWU-Phinma is manned by Jose Enrique Casas, John Kate Gamboa, Craig Orly Valenzuela, Andre Mantos, Christian Jake Gamboa, Rene Rey Quilaton, Anwar Bogabong, John Kyle Miculob, and Justin Angelo Oracoy.

No less than Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy watched the online Esports action on Saturday. He also met with the CEL organizers, school coordinators, and team leaders during his visit.

ALSO READ:

Unbeaten Warriors march to Cesafi eSports playoffs

Cesafi Esports League moved to Nov. 27

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP