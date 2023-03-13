Orange Brutus opens 20th branch

Orange Brutus, Cebu’s first favorite fast food chain, opened its 20th branch at the Food Court in Gaisano Country Mall, Banilad Cebu City.

You can order your favorite Orange Brutus meals from delivery apps such as Grab and Foodpanda. You may also contact their delivery hotline at 422-8000.

Known for its Sizzling Burger Steaks and Chicken Brutus, Orange Brutus has satisfied Cebuano’s sizzling cravings for over 40 years. Known as the fast food chain that brought the hamburger to Cebu, this family-favorite dining outlet also serves fresh fruit shakes, hotdogs, and spaghetti.











You can order your favorite Orange Brutus meals from delivery apps such as Grab and Foodpanda. You may also contact their delivery hotline at 422-8000.

Check out their FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/orangebrutusofficialpage for more information.