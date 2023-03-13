Lapu-Lapu plans to open free dialysis center by April — Mayor Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — By April, the Lapu-Lapu City government will have its own dialysis center for Oponganon patients.

This developed after the Lapu-Lapu City government entered into a joint venture agreement with a private firm to establish a dialysis center in the city, and that they were targeting April to open this center.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Monday, March 13, 2023, confirmed this, adding that the dialysis services would be free for Oponganon patients.

Lapu-Lapu-private firm joint venture

Chan said that the joint venture was done in preparation for the upcoming construction of a new Renal Care and Transplant Center at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMCC).

“So mao na karon naay atoa sa siyudad, through PPP. Dialysis center, mao nay atong gipapaspasan pod nga mahuman siya. Para igo-igo pod nga manira ang Vicente Sotto, dunay mo-salo sa atong mga kaigsuonan nga patients,” Chan said.

(So that is what the city is doing right now, through PPP. A dialysis center, that is what we are urging to complete as soon as possible. So that when Vicente Sotto would close (the Renal Center to dialysis outpatients), there is a center that will accommodate our fellow patients.)

VSMMC earlier issued an advisory that they would no longer accept dialysis outpatients starting in April to give way to the construction of the new Renal Care and Transplant building.

The hospital would only accept in-house patients and those who would need an emergency dialysis session during the start of the construction.

Around 200 to 300 dialysis patients would be affected by the development.

Chan said that basically in the joint venture deal the city government would provide the building while the private firm would run the dialysis center.

Muelle Osmeña port area

The mayor said that the dialysis center would be established near the Muelle Osmeña port, where there’s an unutilized building that was owned by the city government.

He said that initially, the private firm would set up 10 dialysis machines that would cater to Oponganons.

“Mosud siya og 30 ka machines, but we would start by 10 or 20 machines,” he added.

(The building can accommodate 30 machines, but we would start by 10 or 20 machines.)

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the City Health Office, earlier said that around 27 Oponganons were currently availing of the dialysis treatment at the VSMMC.

Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan has also earlier assured the dialysis patients that she would help them by enrolling them in her Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP).

