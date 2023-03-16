Lapu-Lapu Rep. Chan backs ‘Chacha via Concon’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Rep. Cindi King-Chan of the lone district of Lapu-Lapu City supports the move for a charter change through a constitutional convention or “Concon.”

Chan explains why she supports this move in the House of Representatives, which passed on final reading on March 6, 2023 the Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6 calling for a constitutional convention with a vote of 301-6.

This resolution seeks to implement the call of both houses for a constitutional convention to propose amendments to or revisions, to the 1987 Constitution.

“I voted “YES” because our Constitution, the law of our land, is already 36 years old and I believe that some of its provisions are already obsolete,” Lapu-Lapu Rep. Chan said.

“Hence, we have to amend and/or revise the same for us to keep up with time. For our country to move forward and be progressive, we really have to adapt to the changing times,” Chan said.

Economic amendments

She said that the goal of this constitutional convention would be for economic amendments.

She said that it aimed to amend or revise the restrictive economic provisions in the Constitution, such as the restriction on foreign nationals or companies to invest in some businesses in our country or the rule on limited foreign ownership for that matter.

“As to what provisions to amend or revise, this will be based on the recommendations of the members of the constitutional convention which will be composed of the elected and sectoral delegates,” the Lapu-Lapu City representative said.

“However, this will also be up to the people of the Republic of the Philippines in general, whether we accept these changes or not, as this will go through the process of the plebiscite,” Chan said.

P10K allowance

Chan also clarified that the proposed P10,000 allowance to con-con delegates would depend on their actual attendance at the convention or any of its committees and not daily.

She said that if a delegate would not be present in the meetings, then that delegate would not be entitled to the P10,000 per diem.

She also said that this provision in the bill was studied by the members of the House of Representatives.

“I am sure also that this amount will not be proposed by the framers of the Bill without considering the expertise and the time it will require for the delegates to come up with Convention Report,” she said.

“This bill has already gone through three readings, including intense committee deliberations, so I believe that the amount is reasonably accepted by the majority,” Chan said.

