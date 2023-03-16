70-year-old ‘high value’ drug pusher arrested in Pateros – police

MANILA, Philippines — A 70-year-old man was arrested in the town of Pateros for allegedly yielding some 1,800 grams of marijuana valued at P216,000, police said Thursday.

The Southern Police District (SPD), in a report, said Estelito Ramos Raymundo Sr. – deemed by authorities as a “high value” drug pusher – was collared in a buy-bust operation along Flores St. in Barangay San Pedro on Wednesday night.

Seized from Raymundo were the suspected marijuana, a P500 bill on top of P5,000 boodle money and a mobile phone.

Police said complaints for violating the Comprehensive Drugs Act of 2002 are being readied against the suspect.

Raymundo is currently detained at the SPD District Drug Enforcement Unit office.

