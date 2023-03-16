PLDT buying Sky Cable’s broadband business for P6.75B

By: Tyrone Jasper C. Piad - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | March 16,2023 - 05:09 PM

PLDT buying Sky Cable’s broadband business for P6.75B

PLDT Inc. is set to buy Sky Cable’s broadband business and other related assets for P6.75 billion, a move seen to bode well for the customers of both companies.

In a statement on Thursday, PLDT Inc. announced its proposed acquisition of the Sky Cable’s shares as the telco giant gears up to expand its network as connectivity needs rise due to digitalization.

The deal is seen to upgrade the “overall customer experience through the combined expertise, resources and capabilities of PLDT and Sky.”

The transaction, which involves the sale of all Sky Cable’s 1.38 billion common shares, is still subject to regulatory clearances. Each share is priced at P4.9043, which is based on agreed equity valuation of the Lopez company.

For this transaction, Picasso Buyco Tan Fider & Santos and AlphaPrimus Advisors advised PLDT while the law firms of Romulo Mabanta Buenaventura Sayoc & Delos Angeles and Quiason Makalintal advised the Lopez group.

RELATED STORY

Fear of rejection by antimonopoly body pushes PLDT to drop SkyCable bid

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Lopez, PLDT, sky, Sky Cable
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.