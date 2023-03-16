Magis Eagles get second win in NBTC finals tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles-Landmasters are now 2-0 in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals’ Super 24 seeding phase after manhandling Winnipeg Canada, 100-79, on Thursday, March 16, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Raffy Celis eclipsed his game one performance with 25 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals to seal their back-to-back win against the equally favored Winnipeg.

Celis led his team in their opening game victory on Wednesday against Rome Elite, 99-54, with 13 points and 9 rebounds.

Celis, Bahay of Magis Eagles

This time, Celis achieved the double-double outing and stuffed the stat sheet with his defensive prowess.

His teammates Michael Asoro and Wilhem Josh Go scored 16 and 10 points, respectively. Asoro paired it with two rebounds, while Go had five boards.

Jared Bahay had nine points, seven boards, three assists, and three steals for the Magis Eagles.

Lorenz Will Dela Cruz spoiled his 26-point outing for Winnipeg which suffered its first loss in two games. They beat Team United, 86-72, in the opening games on Wednesday.

The Magis Eagles outrebounded Winnipeg with 55 in total over the latter’s 22, which was a key factor to their staggering 33-point lead, in the final period, 95-62.

BOX SCORES:

SHS-ADC MAGIS EAGLES (100)- Celis 25, Asoro 16, Go 10, Bahay 9, Rota 8, Dosayla 8, Dacalos 6, Yu 5, Fjellvang 4, Lorenzo 4, Arradaza 3, Valenzuela 2.

WINNIPEG (79)- Dela Cruz 26, Catipon 13, Cocalan 12, Lisan 7, Mangaron 5, Roxas 3, Caparas 3, Guaring 3, Jaro 3, M. Caparas 3, Sagun 1.

