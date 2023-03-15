Magis Eagles off to scorching start in NBTC National Finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles-Cebu Landmasters high-flying big man Raffy Celis was a one rebound shy from tallying a double-double performance as he led the Magis Eagles’ 99-54 bashing of Rome Elite in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals on Wednesday evening, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Celis dropped 13 points with nine rebounds for the Magis Eagles’ resounding start in their NBTC campaign.

It was a fitting performance for Celis who missed the title-winning campaign of the Magis Eagles in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) last year.

NBTC’s top player and Magis Eagles team captain Jared Bahay added seven points, four steals, and five boards in their win in the Super 24 seeding phase.

Jelomar Rota had 11 points and four rebounds while Nikolas Yu had 10 points and one steal.

Jiro Bradlee Mecha scored 14 points with three assists, two steals, and a block in Rome Elite’s losing efforts.

The Magis Eagles got off to a blistering, 50-22 scoring at the half and all but settled the issue when they stretched their lead to 35 points, 67-32 at the end of the third.

With no intent to stop the carnage, the Magis Eagles extended their lead to 47 points, 82-37, midway through the fourth period.

The Magis Eagles grabbed 54 rebounds against Rome Elite’s 27 and had more assists, 23-10. Their defense was also a work of art with 21 steals and three blocks which forced Rome Elite to commit 27 turnovers.

Meanwhile, Mapúa University edged Don Bosco, 92-85, while Ateneo de Manila University drubbed Batang Tiaong, 64-41.

In other results; Team Abro obliterated U of Luzon, 111-74; Holy Trinity edged Pinoy Mavs, 83-79; the University of Santo Tomas nipped Team Tarlac, 66-62, while Toronto beats SSIS, and Team Winnipeg defeated Team United, 86-72. /rcg

