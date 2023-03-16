CCTO issues 237 citation tickets in a day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has warned motorists from violating traffic rules.

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, the CCTO issued a total of 237 citation tickets to apprehended violators from two separate random checkpoints conducted along S. Cabahug Street in the city’s north district, and along N. Bacalso Avenue in the city’s south district.

According to the CCTO, in a social media post, the majority of the violations committed by motorists were driving without ID, with expired vehicle registration, and overloading.

The office also impounded four e-bikes, two motorcycles, one tricycle, and one multi-cab.

“Atong padayon nga hangyo sa tanang motorista ang pagsunod sa tanang lagda sa trapiko, hilabi na ang mga rekisitos sa kadalanan para sa atong seguridad ug kaluwasan,” the CCTO said in the statement.

In an earlier interview with CDN Digital, CCTO head Raquel Arce assured that the CCTO will continue to intensify its conduct of inspections, especially with the recent vehicular accidents in Cebu.

The agency also urged e-bike drivers and operators to obey designated routes and refrain from plying on national highways, or risk facing penalties.

