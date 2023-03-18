Singapore Changi Airport is world’s best, PH out of top 100 — survey

MANILA, Philippines — Singapore Changi Airport reclaimed its spot as the world’s best airport, while no Philippine airport made it to the 2023 World Airport Survey’s 100 best airports across the globe.

Singapore Changi Airport overtook Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, which now sits in second place, according to the survey by international air rating firm Skytrax.

This would be the twelfth time that Singapore Changi Airport was recognized by Skytrax as the world’s best airport. It had also dominated the list for eight consecutive years before dropping a few spots in 2021 and 2022.

Right behind Singapore Changi Airport and Hamad International Airport in the latest survey are Haneda Airport in Japan; Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea; Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, Istanbul Airport in Turkey, Munich Airport in Germany, Zurich Airport in Switzerland, Narita International Airport in Japan and Madrid–Barajas Airport in Spain.

The roundup, Skytrax noted, was done by surveying travelers’ satisfaction with their airport experience from customer service down to facilities.

RELATED STORIES

Visiting Singapore for first timers

MCIA named Best Airport in Asia 2022 for ‘Under 5M Passengers’

Pilot delays landing of plane at Changi airport after passengers refuse to fasten seatbelts

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP