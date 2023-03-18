Cebu’s Gesta to face American foe in main event of California fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The 12-rounder lightweight showdown between Cebuano fighter Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta and American Joseph Diaz Jr. has been elevated as the main event tomorrow, Saturday (Sunday, Manila Time) at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

This after, its main event protagonist Gilberto Ramirez and Gabriel Rosado was scrapped in the last minute. Ramirez was way over the weight limit forcing the promoters from Golden Boy Promotions to cancel the fight.

Ramirez weighed in at 182.6lbs which was too heavy for their 175lbs contracted weight limit.

“Due to Gilberto Ramirez failing to make the contracted weight, [the] Zurdo vs. Rosado [fight] has been cancelled. We are very disappointed for letting our fans down, and will work with Gabriel Rosado to bring him back to the ring very soon. Joseph Diaz Jr. vs Mercito Gesta is the new main event for Saturday, March 18,” Golden Boy Promotions said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Gesta weighed in at 137.25 pounds, while Diaz was a bit heavier at 139.5lbs.

Despite the last minute change, Gesta and Diaz’s 12-round showdown is expected to be as excited as Ramirez and Rosado’s heavyweight duel.

Gesta, a former world title challenger is eyeing back-to-back wins following his April 2022, dominating performance against another Diaz— Joel Diaz of Mexico where he won by unanimous decision.

This native of San Remigio town in northern Cebu is now based in San Diego, California and has a record of 33 wins with 17 knockouts, three losses, and three draws.

Meanwhile, Diaz, a former International Boxing Federation (IBF) world super featherweight champion sports a record of 32-3-1 (win-loss-draw) with 15 knockouts.

