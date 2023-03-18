BFP-7 dominates 7th National Fire Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7) emerged as the overall champion in the recently concluded 7th National Fire Olympics (NFO) held at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City from March 16 to 17, 2023.

The 7th NFO 2023, participated by BFP personnel from all 17 regions is one of the activities for the nationwide celebration of National Fire Prevention Month.

It also served as an avenue for firefighters to showcase their capabilities in fire prevention and response.

In a social media post, the BFP-7 thanked its team and personnel for their hardwork and dedication during the various activities of the NFO.

“To the men and women of BFP 7, thank you for the overwhelming support. The team couldn’t have done this without your valuable input, cheer, and gestures,” the BFP 7 regional office said.

Firefighters from all over the country competed in varioys events, including BFP Bands Musiklaban, Female Fireground Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue Attack (SARA), Tower Blitz, Fire Hose Down, and Tug of War.

BFP-7: Kings in three categories

The BFP 7 claimed the championship in three categories: BFP Bands Musiklaban, Female Fireground Search and Rescue, and Tower Blitz.

The BFP National Capital Region emerged as champion for the Fire Hose Down Challenge and the Search and Resue Attack.

Though the BFP-7 hosted the national gathering, the BFP-7 National Directorate for Operations led and supervised all of the activities during the two-day event.

The last NFO was held in Davao, Region 11.

