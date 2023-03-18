Trillis, Build It, Cebu Sinclair Paints win opening matches in 6th Corporate Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Trillis, Build It, and Cebu Sinclair Paints scored rousing starts to their respective campaigns on Friday in the 6th Corporate Cup of the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club at the Aznar Coliseum.

Trillis nipped EGS, 59-53, Build It trounced Dwight Steel, 52-43, and Cebu Sinclair Paints routed Golden Hammer, 80-57, in the three-game hardcourt action that highlighted the opening of the 12-team tournament.

Karl Valencia put on a stellar double-double outing of 18 points, 14 rebounds, and one assist in Trillis’ victory while Socrates Nagel and Michael Cinco added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Norman Bongcag had 15 points, while James Cabardo added 12 in EGS’ losing efforts.

Meanwhile, Criz Matunog was the lone double-digit scorer for Build It, dropping 20 points, six rebounds, and one assist, while Norberto Busi II led Dwight Steel with eight points.

On the other hand, Jonas Panerio led Cebu Sinclair Paints with 20 points, seven boards, six assists, and one steal while Lyndon Fermo had 12 points, Zach Go added 11, and Gerald Lentorio chipped in 10 markers.

Mclane Yu spoiled his 23-point outing for Golden Hammer, so as Noel Masin’s 13 points.

Gilbert Braganza the vice president for student life of host Southwestern University-Phinma welcomed this year’s participants during the opening ceremony. /rcg

