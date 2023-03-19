Magis Eagles exit NBTC natl. finals vs. NU-Nazareth Bullpups in grueling 2 OT semifinals loss

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles-Cebu Landmasters bowed out of the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) national finals after a grinding double-overtime loss to the National University-Nazareth (NUN) Bullpups, 90-91, in the division 1 semifinals, on Saturday evening, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Magis Eagles ended their unbeaten three game winning streak with a heartbreaking loss against the Bullpups headed by another Cebuano and one of the country’s top high school cager, Reinhard Jumamoy.

Jumamoy, a former University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors standout, finished with a double-double of 23 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, and six steals.

RJ Colonia dropped 29 points with four rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Elijah Rey Yusi tallied 21 points, three boards, one dime, one steal, and a block.

Meanwhile, the Magis Eagles’ Michael Asoro stepped up big time in their losing efforts. He led the team in scoring 27 markers, six boards, six steals, a dime and a block.

The country’s No. 1 high school basketball player Jared Bahay capped his game off with 23 points, four boards, five assists, and a steal for Ateneo de Cebu.

Ateneo de Cebu’s bigmen Raffy Celis and Jelomar Rota each had double-double outings. Celiz had 16 markers and 10 boards, while Rota chipped in 12 points and 14 rebounds in a tooth and nail battle.

The Magis Eagles were trailing as much as 13 points, 27-40, in the start of the first half.

Not to be outfought, they stormed back in the final period, grabbing a one-point lead, 69-68, from Asoro’s putback with 1:49 remaining.

However, the Bullpups quickly turned the table around, regaining the lead, 74-71, with 18 seconds remaining.

Fortunately, Asoro nailed a triple to tie the game and ending the regulation with, 74-all, forcing it into the overtime period.

Both teams then traded baskets in the overtime period which resulted to a 77-all deadlock with 1:59 remaining.

The Magis Eagles grabbed the lead back, 80-77, after Jared Bahay scored a triple with 1:42 left.

However, the Bullpups quickly erased the lead and tied the game at 81-all, forcing a second overtime.

Both teams threw haymakers at each other in the second overtime despite the exhaustion from their back-and-forth battle, with the Bullpups coming out with a three-point cushion, 88-85.

Celis kept the Magis Eagles hopes alive after cutting the lead back to one, 87-88, from his free throws with 1:11 left.

The Magis Eagles had numerous good looks to regain the lead, but missed most of their crucial attempts including several three pointers from Bahay.

Things went from bad to worst after Celis committed a costly turnover with 27 seconds left, plus Bahay was subbed out after suffering from an apparent muscle cramps after playing the entire second half and both overtime periods.

With time winding down, the Magis Eagles had no choice, but to force a foul, sending Colonia to the charity stripe and split his two attempts giving his team a two-point lead, 89-87.

Out of desperation, Bahay was subbed back into the game in the last ball possession. However, Josh Go who was open on the painted area committed a crucial turnover after fumbling a pass from Bahay with 7.2 seconds remaining.

The Magis Eagles was forced to use another foul, sending Yusi to the charity stripe and sank both his free throw attempts, giving NUN a four-point cushion, 91-87, with 5.9 seconds left.

Incredibly, Bahay was able to nail a hail mary shot that cut the lead back to one, 90-91, but time ran out for the Magis Eagles.

The Bullpups will face the Fil-Nation Select in the Division 1 finals tomorrow at 5 p.m.

