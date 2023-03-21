Mandaue : Business establishments, public transport to go ‘cashless’ soon

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — All business establishments and public transportation in Mandaue City may need to adopt the QR digital payments soon.

This is after, the city council approved on the third and final reading on March 20, a city ordinance adopting the Paleng-QR Ph Plus program in the city.

Paleng-QR Ph Plus Program that is initiated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) aims to promote digital payments in public market and local transportation.

PalengQR Plus Program guidelines

The BSP and DILG on June 2022 released a joint memorandum circular no. 1 series of 2022 which established guidelines enjoining local government units participation in the PalengQR Plus Program to promote digital payments among market vendors, sari-sari store owners, tricycle drivers, consumers and commuters.

With the adoption of the program in the city, merchants and local transportation in Mandaue are directed to make QR Ph payments available for their customers. Payment in cash when chosen by customers and passengers should be allowed.

Vendors and drivers shall open and maintain a QR Ph-ready transaction account not exceeding six months after the effectivity of the ordinance.

The QR PH code must also be visibly displayed in their stores and public vehicles to make QR PH payments available.

Mandaue measure to be done gradually

Oscar Del Castillo, author of the ordinance and chairman of the committee on Market and Abattoir, said that the program will be implemented gradually.

“Kini dili gyud ni direkta gyud (implement) kundili anam-anam lang hangtud nga sila makahibawo nga kani’ng programaha is for safety. Daghan atoang ma-avail ani safety sa health and safety sa kwarta, way kuyaw sa mga ingun ta tulis, ingun ana,” said Del Castillo.

(We will not directly (implement) this but we will slowly implement this until they will know that this program is for their safety. There are many things that we can avail from this regarding our health and safety of our money. There will be no more worry if we are robbed, or in similar situations.)

The City Government on Feb. 21, conducted a public hearing introducing the planned implementation of the Paleng-QR Ph Plus participated by vendors and buyers at the Mandaue City Public Market.

An inter-agency committee will be created to monitor and oversee the implementation of the ordinance.

The ordinance will take effect 15 days after its publication.

