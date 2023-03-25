Remulla probing reports of suspicious visits to homes of missing ‘sabungeros’

MANILA, Philippines–Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Friday said they are looking at the information provided by relatives of missing sabungeros (cockfighting aficionados) that people are going to their houses serving processes and taking pictures.

“Ang sumbong nila, may pumupunta sa bahay nila, served a process sa bahay nila. Kinukunan daw ng picture, so we are looking into that,” Remulla told reporters.

(They reported that people served a legal document at their home and allegedly took a picture, so we are investigating that.)

Remulla is holding a monthly dialogue for the relatives of the missing sabungeros to update them about the government investigation.

“These people are holding on to hope that they can still get justice so we have to explain to them how things work and what we are doing, the problems we are encountering,” he said.

Arrest warrants have already been issued against the six suspects believed to be involved in the abduction of the sabungeros. The warrants were issued against Julie A. Patidongan, Mark Carlo E. Zabala, Roberto G. Matillano Jr., Johnry R. Consolacion, Virgilio P. Bayog and Gleer Codilla.

However, the arrest warrants have yet to be served on the six.

He also mentioned that lawyers have already appeared in court for the six.

“Their participation is questionable at this juncture sa case proper,” he said.

He added that the P6-million reward is still up for grabs saying there are information coming forward but is not accurate.

“We just have to work everyday until something turns out,” he said but he pointed out that they still have an active investigation on the case.

