LOOK: Ria Atayde hugs, kisses Zanjoe Marudo in birthday photos

Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo once again sent their fans gushing as the couple were seen getting cozy with each other during the actress’ 31st birthday celebration.

The actor gave a glimpse of Ria’s star-studded birthday party through his Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 23. The couple were seen posing for photos alongside fellow celebrities Kathryn Bernardo, Joshua Garcia, Alora Sasam, Kyle Echarri, Hyubs Azarcon and LA Tenorio.

Marudo then greeted his girlfriend in a separate post, showing snaps of the actress as well as them together on different trips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zanjoe marudo (@onlyzanjoemarudo)

Ria also received greetings from her mom, veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez, who treated fans to more moments from the birthday party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sylvia Sanchez (@sylviasanchez_a)

Other celebrities spotted at the event included Jane Oineza, Darren Espanto, Enchong Dee, as well as Ria’s brother, Arjo Atayde.

Ria and Marudo confirmed their relationship to the public in November last year by showing couple photos from their Japan trip. Marudo was also seen bonding with Ria’s family in the same month.

In an interview earlier this month, Atayde opened up about her relationship with the actor, saying it is founded on “mutual respect and admiration.”

RELATED STORIES

Ria Atayde on her relationship with Zanjoe Marudo: ‘There’s so much mutual respect, mutual admiration’

LOOK: Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo explore Italy together