BI arrests Chinese man using fake Mexican passport in NAIA

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Sunday said it arrested a Chinese national for attempting to depart the country using a fake Mexican passport at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco in a statement, the officers assigned at NAIA Terminal 1 arrested Lho Zhi Min, 54, on Saturday morning.

BI reports showed that the Chinese national presented a Mexican passport, but could not answer basic questions before departing for Kuala Lumpur.

This caused the officer to doubt the authenticity of his documents and referred him for tertiary inspection.

The BI’s forensic documents laboratory then determined that the said passport was fraudulent.

Lho was then immediately arrested for violation of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 and is currently in the Bureau of Immigration’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending deportation proceedings.

