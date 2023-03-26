Trojans bounce back from 2 losses, rout Niños, Vikings in PCAP online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo-Xignex Trojans found their way back in the winning column by racking up two big wins in last Saturday evening’s Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Season First Conference online chess tournament.

It was a fitting comeback for the Trojans. They suffered two straight losses last Wednesday against northern division teams in Isabela Knights of Alexander and the Cagayan Kings in their last remaining cross-division matches.

Niños, Vikings

However, on Saturday evening, they beat the Cebu City Niños and the Tacloban Vikings to get back in the winning column.

They edged the Vikings, 15-6, and routed the Niños, 19-2. With the victory, the Trojans improved their record to 15 wins with six losses and stay in second place with 228 points.

Negros Kingsmen

They are behind the southern division’s leading team, the Negros Kingsmen, and ahead of the Davao Chess Eagles. However, the full results of the other matches on Saturday evening have yet to be published by the PCAP organizers.

Behind the Trojans’ two big wins, last Saturday evening were International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, IM Mascarinas, Women’s IM Beverly Mendoza, Richard Natividad, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, and Bonn Rainauld Tibod.

