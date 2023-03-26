Jonathan Majors, ‘Marvel’ and ‘Creed’ star, arrested for assaulting woman in New York

Jonathan Majors, an American actor best known for his roles as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and as Damian Anderson in “Creed III,” has been arrested in New York after a domestic violence complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman.

Majors’ arrest was confirmed by the New York Police Department (NYPD) after authorities received a 911 call from an unnamed woman who said that she had been assaulted by the actor, according to a report from USA Today on Saturday, March 25.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition,” NYPD was quoted as saying.

The “Marvel” star was then charged with strangulation, harassment, and assault, while the victim, who sustained minor injuries to her neck and head, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Majors’ representative, however, denied the reports of the U.S.-based The Hollywood Reporter, saying the actor has “done nothing wrong” in an official statement.

“He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” they said per report.

The actor, whose relationship with the woman was described as “domestic,” is no longer in police custody, as of this writing.

Apart from his appearances in the MCU and “Creed III,” the 33-year-old actor also starred in the films “Devotion,” “Magazine Dreams,” and “The Harder They Fall,” among others. EDV

