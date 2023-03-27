Remulla: Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. ‘being considered’ as among masterminds in Degamo slay

By: Tetch Torres-Tupas - Reporter / @T2TupasINQ - Inquirer.net | March 27,2023 - 03:21 PM
FILE PHOTO: Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla. INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday said Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arni” Teves Jr. is “being considered” as one of the masterminds in the March 4 killing of Gov. Roel Degamo and eight others.

At a press conference, Remulla said they are currently looking at two to three masterminds.

“They can be contacted. I think meron namang nasa social media dyan. ‘Yung isa, meron nag text sa akin. I told you last week, Cong. Teves texted me. They are being considered as masterminds,” the chief of the Department of Justice told reporters.

According to Remulla, the investigation is progressing, and “that is the direction we are heading.”

