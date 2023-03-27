Remulla: Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. ‘being considered’ as among masterminds in Degamo slay

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday said Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arni” Teves Jr. is “being considered” as one of the masterminds in the March 4 killing of Gov. Roel Degamo and eight others.

At a press conference, Remulla said they are currently looking at two to three masterminds.

“They can be contacted. I think meron namang nasa social media dyan. ‘Yung isa, meron nag text sa akin. I told you last week, Cong. Teves texted me. They are being considered as masterminds,” the chief of the Department of Justice told reporters.

According to Remulla, the investigation is progressing, and “that is the direction we are heading.”

RELATED STORIES

Negros Oriental governor shot dead inside his house

Cong. Teves condemns brutal killing of Gov. Degamo, denies involvement

Degamo widow wants Teves expelled from House over e-gambling, murder claims

KGA

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP